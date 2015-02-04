Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 ICAP Plc
* ICAP Plc response to European Commission decision
* Notes today's decision of European Commission (EC) to issue a fine of 11.3 million pounds
* Does not accept EC's decision, which it believes is wrong both in fact and in law
* Will be challenging this decision at appeal in European courts
* Allegation relates to Yen libor and is based on same underlying matters that ICAP Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of ICAP's global broking division, settled with FCA and U.S. Commodity futures trading commission in September 2013
* It is not a competition issue, and EC has presented no evidence that ICAP facilitated a competition law violation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago