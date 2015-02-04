BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 930.4 million rupees versus profit 908.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 4 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca receives planning consent for new global research and development centre and corporate headquarters in cambridge, uk
* New facility will house approximately 2,000 employees and will be operational at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter consol net profit 930.4 million rupees versus profit 908.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago