BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 4 Resilient Property Income Fund Ltd
* Declared a dividend of 185,62 cents per share for six months ended december 2014
* Dividends from listed investments were ahead of forecast
* Comparable retail sales growth of 8,8% was ahead of expectations
* Distributions are forecast to increase by approximately 16% for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.