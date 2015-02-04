Feb 4 Ofcom :

* Ofcom rejects Virgin Media delay application

* Having considered application, and submissions from Virgin Media and Premier League, Ofcom has today decided to reject application

* Has today decided to reject application, as it does not consider that there is an urgent need to intervene to delay auction

* Investigation is ongoing and will consider potential harm to competition and consumers arising from joint selling under auction

