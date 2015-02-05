MIDEAST STOCKS-Weaker global shares, oil may pull Gulf lower
DUBAI, May 4 A pull-back in global shares and weaker oil may keep many buyers away from Gulf bourses on Thursday, while a few smaller stocks may react to corporate results.
Feb 5 Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :
* FY revenue 493 million euros ($559 million), down 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 4 French bank Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) have signed a confidential agreement to settle a legal dispute regarding a case focused on five trades totalling $2.1 billion, executed between 2007 and 2009.