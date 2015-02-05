Feb 5 Nutreco NV

* FY Revenue of 5.25 billion euros; an increase of 0.3 pct compared to 2013

* Interim dividend being 0.30 euros (2013: 0.30 euros)

* Achieved higher financial results, in line with our expectations.-CEO

* FY EBITA before exceptional items of 266.4 million euro, 3.9 pct higher than last year

* Total dividend proposal of 1.05 euros (2013: 1.00 euro)

* EGM to discuss SHV offer of 45.25 euros per ordinary share (cum dividend)