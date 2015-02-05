BRIEF-Rheinmetall Q1 operating earnings up 61 pct at 50 mln eur
* Says q1 consolidated sales up 14% to €1,349 million in the first quarter
Feb 5 Nutreco NV
* FY Revenue of 5.25 billion euros; an increase of 0.3 pct compared to 2013
* Interim dividend being 0.30 euros (2013: 0.30 euros)
* Achieved higher financial results, in line with our expectations.-CEO
* FY EBITA before exceptional items of 266.4 million euro, 3.9 pct higher than last year
* Total dividend proposal of 1.05 euros (2013: 1.00 euro)
* EGM to discuss SHV offer of 45.25 euros per ordinary share (cum dividend) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 4 German sportswear firm Adidas reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits on Thursday, helped by strong growth in ecommerce and North America as it keeps up the pressure on arch-rival Nike.