BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 UCB SA
* Announced positive top-line results from two phase 3 studies evaluating Neupro in treatment of patients in China
* Based on positive results UCB intends to submit a regulatory application in China in 2015 for Neupro in treatment of early- and advanced-stage Parkinson's disease
* Results from phase 3 study in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease demonstrated that rotigotine transdermal patch significantly improved symptoms when compared to placebo Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)