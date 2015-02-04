BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 4 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd
* Financial Director, Marietjie Van Tonder, has resigned as a director of Sable with effect from Friday, 27 February 2015
* CEO, James Allan, will oversee financial function until such time as a new financial director is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.