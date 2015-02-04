BRIEF-Tianjin Keyvia Electric plans convertible bonds, to scrap share private placement
* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition
Feb 4 Linedata Services SA :
* Q4 revenue 42.3 million euros ($48.29 million), down 1.0 percent (down 4.9 percent on a like-for-like basis)
* Expects an EBITDA margin for 2014 close to 2013 figure
* Remains cautious about its projected activity and margins for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it halts share private placement plan due to changes in market condition
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue of 21.9 million zlotys ($5.70 million) versus 20.9 million zlotys a year ago