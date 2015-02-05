Feb 5 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Cheese and spreads businesses have performed robustly in a
widely-reported difficult environment for nine months ended Dec.
31 2014.
* Against this background our dairies business has continued
to make losses.
* Had agreed to sell assets of its dairies operations to
Müller UK & Ireland Group
* Transaction is on track and has received approval of Dairy
Crest shareholders
* Continue to expect second half performance of our dairies
business to be better than first half
* On March 31 2015, Martyn Wilks, executive managing
director, will leave Dairy Crest to pursue other interests
