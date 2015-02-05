Feb 5 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Cheese and spreads businesses have performed robustly in a widely-reported difficult environment for nine months ended Dec. 31 2014.

* Against this background our dairies business has continued to make losses.

* Had agreed to sell assets of its dairies operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group

* Transaction is on track and has received approval of Dairy Crest shareholders

* Continue to expect second half performance of our dairies business to be better than first half

* On March 31 2015, Martyn Wilks, executive managing director, will leave Dairy Crest to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: