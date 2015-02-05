BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
Feb 5 Brookfield Property Partners LP :
* Songbird offer has become unconditional as to acceptances and is now declared unconditional in all other respects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM