BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Successfully agreed sale of 4,471,202 shares in Genmab, which represents GSK's entire shareholding of about 7.9 percent of share capital of genmab
* Final offer price was set at DKK 430.00 per share, with gross proceeds equal to DKK 1.923 billion, equivalent to about 194 million stg at prevailing exchange rate of 9.92 DKK for 1 pound
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113