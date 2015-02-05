BRIEF-Teleste Q1 operating profit falls to EUR 0.2 mln
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED
Feb 5 Vodafone CEO told reporters:
* BT deal recreates dominant player in Britain, requires scrutiny
* essential that margin squeeze is not allowed to happen from BT deal
* Separation of BT's Openreach would be optimal Further company coverage:
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 68.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 63.6 MILLION YEAR AGO