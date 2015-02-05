BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 Vetoquinol SA :
* Vetoquinol and Orion Pharma Animal Health enter into distribution collaboration
* Collaboration regarding distribution of Dexdomitor, Antisedan, Domitor and Domosedan
* Vetoquinol becomes distributor in selected European countries of these Orion sedative products
* Collaboration between companies is effective as of Jan. 1, 2015
* Is responsible for marketing Orion sedatives range to customers in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)