BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 Orexo Ab
* Orexo commences patent infringement litigation against actavis concerning abstral in the us
* The lawsuit was filed in response to an Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Actavis. In its application, Actavis seeks to market and sell generic versions of Abstral sublingual tablets in the U.S. prior to the expiration of Orexo's U.S. patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book for Abstral
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113