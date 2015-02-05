Feb 5 Orexo Ab

* Orexo commences patent infringement litigation against actavis concerning abstral in the us

* The lawsuit was filed in response to an Abbreviated New Drug Application filed by Actavis. In its application, Actavis seeks to market and sell generic versions of Abstral sublingual tablets in the U.S. prior to the expiration of Orexo's U.S. patents listed in the FDA's Orange Book for Abstral