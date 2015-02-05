BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 (Reuters) -
* Transmode ab q4 sales were sek 255.7 (223.3) million
* Transmode ab q4 operating profit was sek 25.6 (9.3) million, including restructuring expenses, corresponding to an operating margin of 10.0% (4.2) Excluding restructuring expenses of SEK 2.5 mln, operating profit was SEK 28.1 mln, and the operating margin was 10.9%.
* Transmode ab says board of directors has decided to propose a dividend of sek 1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED