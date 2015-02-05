Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* Transmode ab q4 sales were sek 255.7 (223.3) million

* Transmode ab q4 operating profit was sek 25.6 (9.3) million, including restructuring expenses, corresponding to an operating margin of 10.0% (4.2) Excluding restructuring expenses of SEK 2.5 mln, operating profit was SEK 28.1 mln, and the operating margin was 10.9%.

* Transmode ab says board of directors has decided to propose a dividend of sek 1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: