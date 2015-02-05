BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
Feb 5 Grainger Plc :
* Average sales prices achieved at c.3.9 pct above September 2014 vacant possession value for four months to Jan 31.
* Have seen positive trading conditions in new financial year, with robust sales, good rent increases achieved and fee levels in line with expectations- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016
* SSM ACQUIRES NEW HOUSING PROJECT FOR APPROXIMATELY 250 APARTMENTS IN SPÅNGA CENTRUM