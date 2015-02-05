BRIEF-Stratec Biomedical Q1 sales up at 49.5 mln euros
* Q1 sales rose 58.6 percent to 49.5 million euros ($53.93 million)
Feb 5 ThromboGenics Nv :
* Thrombogenics awarded 1.1 million euro IWT research grant
* Grant will be used to fund on-going research to further elucidate pharmacological effects Ocriplasmin is exerting in back of eye following (IVT) injection
* Argenx NV - has recruited 50 pct of myasthenia gravis (mg) patients in phase 2 proof-of-concept study of argx-113