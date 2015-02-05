BRIEF-G5 Entertainment Q1 EBIT up at SEK 21.1 million
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 5 Ee Finance Plc :
* Agreement of sale to BT Group Plc
* Transaction is subject to approval by shareholders of BT and clearance by relevant authorities
* Transaction is expected to close by March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 234.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 101.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED