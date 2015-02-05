BRIEF-Anheuser busch inbev Q1 total volumes beat Reuters poll
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
Feb 5 Haldex
* Haldex is extending field inspection campaign
* Says cost is estimated at sek 65 million
* Says total cost will be classified as a one-off item and will have a negative impact on earnings in q4 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll
MANILA, May 4 The Philippines' Udenna Corp said on Thursday it will build a $300 million integrated casino-resort in central Philippines, the first such outside capital Manila.