BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 Atos SE :
* Launches its digital data center services
* Offers digital data center design, planning and implementation services
* Offers digital data center managed services at customer or Atos secure data centers
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto's secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets