BRIEF-Tigenix announces Cx601 positive long-term results
* Says Cx601 positive long-term results to be presented at digestive disease week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 5 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Zealand announces that Helsinn has started a Phase IIB clinical dose-finding trial of elsiglutide for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Addex ADX71441 preclinical results for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of psychopharmacology