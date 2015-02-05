BRIEF-Tigenix announces Cx601 positive long-term results
* Says Cx601 positive long-term results to be presented at digestive disease week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 5 1nkemia :
* Creates new company Myogem Health Company SL in a spin-off format
* New unit plans capitalization rounds up to 500,000 euros ($571,900), partially opened to investors outside 1nkemia
* New unit is aimed at development, production and sale of products for rare diseases Source text: bit.ly/1KhdzkJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8743 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Addex ADX71441 preclinical results for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of psychopharmacology