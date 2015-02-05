BRIEF-Ditas Dogan Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln lira
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue at 17.3 million lira ($4.90 million) versus 16.8 million lira year ago
Feb 5 Bulten AB
* Q4 net sales reached SEK 621 million
* Q4 earnings (EBIT) were SEK 38 million (31), which correspond to an operating margin of 6.2% (6.5)
* Q4 order bookings amounted to SEK 706 million (614), up 14.9% on same period last year
* Says proposes to annual general meeting a dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.00) per share, an increase of 50%
* Says proposes higher dividend and share buyback
* Says share buyback program to be established up to a total of sek 150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
