Feb 5 Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* Group was unfortunately negatively impacted by extensive strike action during July 2014 in metals & engineering industries sector

* Sees headline EPS to be between 83 pct and 93 pct lower (between 0.4 cents and 0.9 cents per share) in 6 months to Dec 31

* Main focus during first half was therefore on recovering lost sales volumes in businesses worst affected by strike, as well as continued cost reductions

* Market conditions continued to remain challenging; with some key customer orders delayed and increased competition in market

* Full impact of restructure will start flowing through from 2015