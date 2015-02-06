BRIEF-Pulse Oil reports $8 mln unit financing
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
Feb 6 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :
* Says FY 2014 gross profit: 207.3 million Swiss francs ($224.84 million) (-3.3 pct)
* Says FY 2014 net income: 163.8 million Swiss francs (+ 1.6 pct)
* Says FY 2014 tier-1-ratio / cet1-ratio: 18.9 pct (year ago: 18.9 pct)
* Says for FY 2014 bank proposes unchanged dividend of 38 Swiss francs
* Says bank expects 2015 decline in earnings, representing a solid profit between 160 million and 170 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/18Thl6w Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pulse Oil Corp. Announces $8 million unit financing to acquire oil and gas assets, restart production and commence horizontal drilling
OTTAWA, May 3 Toronto home prices and new listings surged in April while sales fell, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the market may be starting to rebalance after new housing rules were put it place amid fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.