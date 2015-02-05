Feb 5 Teliasonera Ab

* Teliasonera gets approval of tele2 acquisition in norway

* As part of the remedies provided in order to have the transaction approved, the customer base of Network Norway is sold to ICE

* Teliasonera and Tele2 have therefore agreed to adjust enterprise value from sek 5.1 billion to sek 4.5 billion on a cash and debt free basis

* The cost synergies will not change as a result of the new terms.