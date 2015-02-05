BRIEF-Teleste Q1 operating profit falls to EUR 0.2 mln
* TELESTE INTERIM REPORT: OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED AS EXPECTED, ORDERS RECEIVED INCREASED
Feb 5 Teliasonera Ab
* Teliasonera gets approval of tele2 acquisition in norway
* As part of the remedies provided in order to have the transaction approved, the customer base of Network Norway is sold to ICE
* Teliasonera and Tele2 have therefore agreed to adjust enterprise value from sek 5.1 billion to sek 4.5 billion on a cash and debt free basis
* The cost synergies will not change as a result of the new terms. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 68.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 63.6 MILLION YEAR AGO