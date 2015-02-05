Credit Suisse says tax probe linked to "historical" business
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
Feb 5 Tradehold Ltd
* Company successfully placed 61,927,500 "A" preference shares at a subscription price of 10 rand each
* Placing will result in subscription for "A" preference shares in an aggregate amount of 619,275,000 rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 4 A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation involving Credit Suisse centres on the Swiss bank's "historical" private banking business, it said on Thursday.
* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)