BRIEF-GN Store Nord Q1 EBITA DKK 320 mln, above expectations
* STRONG REVENUE AND EBITA GROWTH IN GN HEARING AND GN AUDIO – RESOUND LINX 3D ANNOUNCED AT AAA
Feb 5 Rapidcloud International Plc
* Appointment of Cindy Choo to board of RapidCloud as finance director
* Gemalto nv - Gemalto's secure smart chip to be integrated in the Samsung Galaxy S8 in selected markets