PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 5 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 705.3 million euros ($806.30 million) (Reuters poll 686 million euros)
* Q4 EBIT 43.0 million euros (Reuters poll 42.3 million euros)
* Q4 pretax profit 31.8 million euros (Reuters poll 35.4 million euros)
* Net sales in local currencies is expected to increase in 2015
* EBIT margin excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve from 2014
* Proposes a dividend of 0.45 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue at 17.3 million lira ($4.90 million) versus 16.8 million lira year ago