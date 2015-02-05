BRIEF-Ditas Dogan Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln lira
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue at 17.3 million lira ($4.90 million) versus 16.8 million lira year ago
Feb 5 Wojas SA :
* Jan. 2015 revenue 14 million zlotys ($3.80 million), down 2.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday that Q1 revenue at 17.3 million lira ($4.90 million) versus 16.8 million lira year ago
BUCHAREST, May 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.