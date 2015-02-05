BRIEF-Telenor raises 2017 margin forecast after in-line Q1 operating result
* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.45 billion)
Feb 5 Quest Holdings SA :
* Buys property from OTE Estate SA for 7.25 million euros on Petrou Ralli avenue, to build new facilities Source text: bit.ly/1v1zALB
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.45 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: