BRIEF-Molecular Partners Q1 total revenues of CHF 3.1 mln
* Operating loss of 6.7 million Swiss francs and net loss of 7.6 million Swiss francs in Q1
Feb 5 Poxel SA :
* Announces the success of its IPO on Euronext Paris
* IPO at a fixed share price of 6.66 euros
* IPO extension clause almost entirely exercised, total value is 25.0 million euros ($28.6 million)
* Shares of Poxel will be traded on Euronext Paris as of Feb. 10 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 4 German industrial group Siemens beat market forecasts for orders, revenue and profits in its fiscal second quarter as all of its operations except the healthcare business it plans to spin off exceeded profit expectations.