UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
