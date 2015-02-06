Feb 6 QPR Software Plc :

* Q4 net sales 2.7 million euros ($3.10 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 417,000 euros versus 217,000 euros year ago

* Estimates its net sales and operating profit in euros to increase in 2015, compared to 2014

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.05 euro per share