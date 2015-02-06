BRIEF-Sprint unveils first "All-Wireless Small Cell"
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 QPR Software Plc :
* Q4 net sales 2.7 million euros ($3.10 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 417,000 euros versus 217,000 euros year ago
* Estimates its net sales and operating profit in euros to increase in 2015, compared to 2014
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.05 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sprint corp says unveiled sprint magic box, an all-wireless small cell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co says on track to close merger with AT&T before 2017 end (Adds background, shares)