BRIEF-Max Ventures and Industries approves investment in unit Max Estates
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
Feb 6 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Names Rune Fjeldstad new CEO
* Geir Årstein is interim CEO until Rune Fjeldstad takes over
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.