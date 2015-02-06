UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
Feb 6 MeVis Medical Solutions AG
* Voluntary public takeover offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH
* Says Varian Medical Systems is seen as reliable partner for MeVis' development
* Says executive board and supervisory board welcome offer
* Regards offered cash consideration of 17.50 euros ($20) per share appropriate and is of opinion that transaction is in interest of MeVis Medical Solutions AG and their shareholders
* Says executive board and supervisory board recommend all MeVis shareholders to accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Air Canada announces Montreal to Lima service, its first non-stop South American flights from Montreal; also introducing new non-stop Montreal-Phoenix service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)