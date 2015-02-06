BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
Feb 6 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Headline EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will be between 17.0 cents to 18.3 cents per share compared to 12.8 cents reported in prior year
* Basic EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will be between 16.8 cents to 18.1 cents per share compared to 12.9 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
DAKAR, May 2 Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said.