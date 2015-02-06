Feb 6 Curro Holdings Ltd

* Headline EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will be between 17.0 cents to 18.3 cents per share compared to 12.8 cents reported in prior year

* Basic EPS for year ended Dec. 31 2014 will be between 16.8 cents to 18.1 cents per share compared to 12.9 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: