BRIEF-Astronova announces repurchase of common stock
* Astronova Inc - repurchased 826,305 shares of its common stock from Albert Ondis Declaration of Trust for $11.2 million, or $13.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Archos SA :
* Acquires 660,000 shares and warrants in Logic Instrument which had initially been reserved for it in capital increase in January
* Now owns 48.7 percent of Logic Instrument Source text: bit.ly/16Nqv3R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Sprint Corp on Wednesday said its quarterly loss narrowed as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier cut costs and recorded strong subscriber growth.