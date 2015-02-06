Feb 6 Cofinimmo Sa :
* FY net result per share of -2.93 euro in 2014
* 1.0 pct increase in gross rental revenues on a
like-for-like basis
* 2014 dividend 5.50 euro per ordinary share, payable as
from the end of May 2015
* EPRA NAV at 96.08 euro per share and nav in fair value at
85.80 euro per share
* Debt ratio down to 48.1 pct at the end of 2014
* Forecast of a net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact)
per share - group share of 6.85 euro
* Forecast of a gross dividend of 5.50 euro per ordinary
share for the FY 2015
* FY net current result per share (excluding IAS 39 impact)
- group share of 6.70 euro in 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: