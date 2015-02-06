Feb 6 Sberbank Rossii :
* Jan. 2015 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards
(RAS)of 3.7 billion roubles ($55.83 million) versus 31.6 billion
roubles year ago
* Jan. 2015 total provision charge of 54.9 billion roubles
versus 28.5 billion roubles year ago
* Overdue loans 2.3 pct as of Feb.1
* Jan. 2015 RAS net interest income of 47.9 billion roubles,
33.6 pct down versus year ago
* Jan. 2015 RAS net fee and commission income of 15.5
billion roubles, 7.8 pct down versus year ago
* Says capital adequacy N1.1 ratio as of Feb. 1, 2015 of 7.8
pct versus 8.3 pct as of Jan. 1, 2015
* Says provisions for loan impairment as of Feb. 1, 2015 of
857.3 billion roubles versus 810.47 billion roubles as of Jan.
1, 2015 excluding effect of subsequent events
* Significant increase in cost of CRB's funding, cost of
corporate deposits, creation of provisions for impairment were
main drivers for decline in Jan. 2015 net profit
* Jan. 2015 net income from FX revaluation and trading
operations on capital markets of 23.1 billion roubles versus 654
million roubles year ago
* Says Jan. 2015 growth in income from trading operations
was greater due to increase in provision charges for FX loans
