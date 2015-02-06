UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
Feb 6 Bechtle AG :
* Says FY revenues increase by some 13.5 pct
* Says FY EBT up approximately 20 pct to 107 million euros ($122.50 million)
* Says revenues of approximately 2.58 billion euros in 2014 fiscal year, an increase of almost 13.5 pct compared to previous year (2.27 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)