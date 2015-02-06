UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
Feb 6 CDRL SA
* Jan. 2015 retail revenue 9.2 million zlotys ($2.5 million), up 35% year on year
* Jan. 2015 e-commerce revenue 466,000 zlotys, down 3,5% year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6428 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)