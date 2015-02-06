BRIEF-Max Ventures and Industries approves investment in unit Max Estates
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
Feb 6 Deutsche Cannabis AG :
* Says preemptive rights offering for capital increase published
* Says preemptive rights offering published for capital increase from 2,255,000.00 euros ($2.58 million) by up to 4,510,000.00 euros to up to 6,765,000.00 euros
* Subscription price of 1.00 euro per new share for each old share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8733 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved investment of INR 900 million in unit Max Estates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.