BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
Feb 6 Vedia SA :
* Its unit, New Dragon Electronic Ltd., receives an order from Niko Group based in Belgium
* Value of the order has not been disclosed
* The firm will provide a technical assistance and quality controls over a smart home system installation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
DAKAR, May 2 Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said.