Feb 6 Financial Conduct Authority:

* New chairs for financial conduct authority's independent practitioner panels have been appointed, announced fca's chairman john griffith-jones today.

* Appointments, which come into effect from 1st April 2015: FCA practitioner panel - Alison Brittain, group director of retail, Lloyds Banking

* FCA markets practitioner panel - Robert Mass, head of international compliance and global head of securities division compliance, Goldman Sachs

* Alison Brittain, Robert Mass and Clinton Askew will succeed Graham Beale, Paul Swann and Andrew Turberville Smith respectively Source text: (bit.ly/1vvKQ8N)