Feb 6 Lidds AB :
* US patent office, United States Patent and Trademark
Office (USPTO) has granted a patent and provided a "Notice of
Allowance" for another patent application related to prostate
cancer product Liproca Depot
* Notifications from USPTO relate to patent application
12/224,942 entitled "Bioresorbable Controlled-Release
Composition" (Notice of Allowance) and patent application
11/910,162 entitled "Method for Treating Prostate Diseases Based
on the Local Delivery of Active Substances "(granted)
