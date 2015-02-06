Feb 6 Lloyd Fonds AG :
* Says realignment as a listed shipping company planned
* Established fund arranger with an investment volume of
over 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to be converted into a
shipping company
* Says offer to be submitted to single-ship entities for
purchase of ships. Limited partners to become shareholder
* Says upon full acceptance of proposal, single ship
entities worth 162 million euros will be transferred
* A mixed cash/non-cash equity issue for an amount of up to
79,683,716 euros with preemptive subscription rights for
existing shareholders is planned at a subscription price of 3.54
euros per share
($1 = 0.8730 euros)
