Feb 6 Lloyd Fonds AG :

* Says realignment as a listed shipping company planned

* Established fund arranger with an investment volume of over 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to be converted into a shipping company

* Says offer to be submitted to single-ship entities for purchase of ships. Limited partners to become shareholder

* Says upon full acceptance of proposal, single ship entities worth 162 million euros will be transferred

* A mixed cash/non-cash equity issue for an amount of up to 79,683,716 euros with preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders is planned at a subscription price of 3.54 euros per share