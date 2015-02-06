BRIEF-General Mills names Jeff Harmening CEO
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills
Feb 6 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* Not clear from requisition which, if any, of proposed new directors will undertake an executive function in company or if all of them will be non-executive
* Could be a material adverse impact on company's listing on AIM if David King, one of proposed directors, is appointed to company's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DAKAR, May 2 Authorities in West Africa have detained eight Chinese vessels for fishing illegally and the boat owners could be subject to millions of dollars in fines, officials at environmental group Greenpeace said.