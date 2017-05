Feb 6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK announces EU regulatory submission seeking additional indication for eltrombopag (Revolade)

* EMA submission includes registration of a new 25 mg powder for oral suspension formulation for eltrombopag, as well as a new 12.5 mg tablet

* Submission based on results from phase III petit2 study (tra115450) and phase II petit study (tra108062) in paediatric chronic ITP